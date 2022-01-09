Shropshire school principal urges all adults to get vaccinated

School principal urges adults to get vaccinated

George Budd has lead Moreton Hall, Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry since, September 2019, a mere six months before the pandemic's first UK lockdown.

Mr Budd is calling for what he calls the one measure that could have the most positive impact in keeping children in school safely: adult vaccinations.

Mr Budd said: “With the news that 90% of people requiring the most treatment in hospitals for covid are unvaccinated, I implore those adults who have not been vaccinated to please do so.

"Not only do vaccines protect the NHS and the individual, they help avoid further restrictions and so keep children in school where they learn best.”

In a Sky News interview just before Christmas and looking forward to last week's (Jan 5) start of a new term.

“Could children cope with another lockdown? Yes,” said Mr Budd.

“Is another lockdown that would keep them out of school the right decision? No.”

He added that children are hugely resilient and determined and have been very quick to adapt to the changing circumstances.

But, he said, they miss so much more than learning during lockdown.

They miss their friendships and relationships with staff at school and the extra-curricular activities. Holistically, there is no doubt that children are best when in school and the normal rhythm of life.