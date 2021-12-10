Church to be converted into supported accommodation for veterans

Designs by Base Architects show how the facility could look

Plans have been unveiled for the conversion of Hope Church in Laburnum Drive to provide accommodation for former military personnel in need of support with things like mental health and employment skills.

If granted approval by Shropshire Council, ‘The Harbour’ would be the first facility of its kind in the county, and would work with residents with the aim of helping them ultimately move on to independent living.

With the congregation preparing to relocate to a new purpose-built church in the centre of the town, the plans for the current building have been put forward by former Royal Marine Commando Ash Anderson, who is currently serving as a training instructor at MOD Stafford.

In a statement submitted in support of his planning application, Mr Anderson said the scheme had already received the backing of Oswestry mayor Mark Jones and charities including SSAFA, the Royal British Legion and Samaritans.

He said: “The design proposed for facilities at The Harbour is based on extensive personal research and experience, site visits to existing accommodation in the UK, and feedback from multiple veterans’ organisations.

“Crucial to success in terms of the veterans’ improvement and speed of rehabilitation is a carefully considered mix of personal and community space.

“My aim is to include a veterans’ working group to help with detailed design and, generally, to go above and beyond in creating amenities, space and comfort that encourages active engagement with the support programmes on offer.

“A significant part of our work with veterans will be to engage with the local community in volunteering activities, thus helping improve personal and collaborative skill sets.

“In addition we will tailor individual development programmes that could include horticulture, music, art and equine therapies, physical exercise and a ‘core syllabus’ promoting proficiency in English, maths, communication, financial management, basic IT and employment skills.

“Ultimately the aim is to move each Harbour veteran to a position of employment and independent living, increased self-belief, self-worth, self-respect and a purposeful life contributing to society.

“Shropshire is home to 22,000 veterans, many of whom are not currently being well served.

“I would be honoured to have the opportunity to bring The Harbour to fruition and make a contribution to improving this position.”

Mr Anderson is proposing to demolish the central 1.5 storey atrium – the original core of the church – and re-build to two-storey height in line with the rest of the building.

Lean-to additions will be demolished and the internal layout reconfigured to provide 22 en-suite bedrooms and communal living, kitchen and dining areas. There will also be a staff room, office and ‘wellbeing suite’.

Outside there will be a communal garden with benches, planters and cycle storage.

A letter from Derek Hughes, chair of trustees at Hope Church, has also been submitted in support of the application. He says the church needs to sell the site to raise the funds for the construction of its new facility on English Walls.