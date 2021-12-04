Children's plays come to Theatr Clwyd

One of the plays at Theatr Clwyd

All three productions will be available in both Welsh and English giving audiences the choice and providing Welsh speaking children and learners the opportunity to see live Welsh performance.

The companies say it is very important to him.

First in the Trilogy is Y Trol Wnaeth Ddwyn y ‘Dolig - The Troll Who Stole Christmas, recommended for ages three and above.

Second in the trilogy is Llew a’r Crydd - Llew and the Cobbler - using g music and puppets we follow the story of a boy, a mean old cobbler, a magic elf and a princess who just wants to dance. This is recommended for ages four to seven.

Finally, Gwrach Yr Iâ - The Ice Witch - when a little girl is captured by the Ice Witch, she’ll need all her courage, a squirrel, and a teddy bear to escape. It is recommended for ages five and over.

All three productions are available to see individually or as part of the trilogy. Each show is 50 minutes long providing a great first-time theatre experience for many children.