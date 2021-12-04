Bid to save historic Offa's Dyke path border path for future generations

Offa's Dyke path.

The subject of saving the 177-mile Offa's Dyke path was even raised by a regional MP at a recent Prime Minister's Questions where Boris Johnson spoke of a "very recent" walk there.

Clwyd South MP, Simon Baynes, whose constituency includes Chirk, asked whether the PM would join him celebrating the 50th anniversary this year of the formation of the 177-mile path for walkers, and the recently launched Offa’s Dyke Rescue Fund. It aims to repair and preserve the monument and nature reserve for future generations.

In response to the question in middle of last month, the PM said: “I had the good fortune to walk Offa’s Dyke very recently.

"I am delighted that English and Welsh organisations are working together to protect that fantastic national monument, and Historic England has committed to give almost £300,000 more to that great cause.”

Mr Baynes said: “The importance of this monument cannot be overstated, not least in its exceptional length of 177 miles and its status as a protected nature reserve.

"It is wonderful to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Offa’s Dyke path and the huge pleasure it gives to many thousands of walkers every year – so I’m full-square behind efforts to secure it for the next generation."

Simon Baynes in the House of Commons

Mr Baynes recently met with artist and conservationist, Dan Llywelyn Hall, near the path in Chirk, near Oswestry, who is leading the campaign for the Offa’s Dyke Rescue Fund, and artist and writer, Rory Motion, to learn more about the importance of protecting Offa’s Dyke.

Mr Baynes said: "I applaud the commitment of these campaigners and the Offa’s Dyke Association to maintaining and supporting this extraordinary and much loved national monument, particularly through the Offa’s Dyke Rescue Fund.”