Knife Angel is back in Derbyshire

The Knife Angel

The National Monument Against Violence and Aggression, otherwise known as The Knife Angel, will b on display in Chesterfield throughout October. It will be sited at Rykneld Square, next to the famous Crooked Spire church.

Last year Derbyshire saw a record high in reported knife crime incidents.

The sculpture also serves as a memorial to families affected by violent crime and carries hundreds of inscriptions and blessings.

Designed and created by The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, The Knife Angel has been sculpted using over 100,000 seized knives collected from all 43 British Police Force Constabularies.

The county previously hosted The Knife Angel in October 2019, exactly two years ago, at Derby Cathedral.

Clive Knowles for the British Ironwork Centre, said Derbyshire police had pulled out all the stops in order to host The Knife Angel once again, as there was a gap in the UK’s National Anti-Violence Tour Programme for October.

Derbyshire Council and Derbyshire Police have committed themselves to host workshops and to increase community and educational youth engagement on anti-violence during its hosting period.

On October 2 “A Walk Against Knife Crime”, a protest against knife crime, took place in Derby City Centre, to herald the start of the month long countywide effort to reduce violent behaviour.

Along with community engagement, Chesterfield Police will also have a knife bank alongside The Knife Angel, supplied by The British Ironwork Centre, for knives and weapons to be surrendered.

Mr Knowles, Chairman of The British Ironwork Centre, said: "Derbyshire has certainly gone beyond any other county presently, by having the National Monument twice.

"It has committed to undertake a second 30 days of intensive youth educational workshops and initiatives, which to date is unparalleled.

"Only Powys in Wales is mirroring this level of effort with a second host location coming about hopefully being Aberystwyth in 2022.

"This momentum with which towns and cities are coming forward to host across the UK is very uplifting.

"We are intent on ensuring every location maximises the opportunity to capitalise on its presence within their community.”