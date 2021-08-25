Home safety firm helps air ambulance

Neal Hooper, who has been appointed to the Midlands Air Ambulance's board of trustees.

Aico’s Managing Director Neal Hooper, was recently appointed to the Board of Trustees at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, contributing to the charity’s goals and offering strategic direction. In further support to the charity and as part of Aico’s commitment to the local community, Aico colleagues are undertaking a variety of initiatives to raise vital funds as well as the charity’s profile.

All Aico and Aico|HomeLINK colleagues have been gifted membership to the charity’s well-established Lifesaving Lottery scheme, giving them a weekly chance to win £1,000. The monies raised through this lottery membership will fund two lifesaving air ambulance missions per year for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Neal Hooper is also taking part in the MAAC Moguls campaign, a Dragons’ Den style challenge designed to test the fundraising and entrepreneurial skills of young people from across the Midlands, engaging them with the lifesaving work of the pre-hospital emergency service.

Recently, Commercial and Finance Director Matthew Small participated in the charity’s ‘Jail or Bail’ event, enduring an overnight stay in a prison cell at Shrewsbury Prison and subject to a variety of punishments and challenges. With the support of all Aico colleagues, Matthew raised over £2,600 for MAAC, funding one of their air ambulance missions.