New president for rotary clut

Anna Pugh said, “Four years ago, I joined Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club and felt at ease because of the genuine welcoming atmosphere. My reasons to joine were making new friends and helping others who need support within the

community. I chose Oswestry Cambrian Rotary because they are a little less traditional than other rotary clubs whilst they still uphold rotary values and I felt that was more my style.

She said that during the past 18 months the club has responded to the pandemic in a number of ways, including the delivery of prescriptions to those shielding and acting as guides for those being vaccinated at the Orthopaedic Hospital.

"My main focus for my President’s year is Youth and the Environment. Last year we lent a hand with some environmental projects in the town and I hope this year our team can involve ourselves in other conservation and green initiatives in and around Oswestry. We have established two Interact groups for 11 – 18 year olds in our area at the North shropshire College and Adcote School at Ness Cliffe and we are currently negotiating projects which will involve these students.”

"Despite the pandemic our membership number has remained stable and we hope to see an increase in the months ahead. In just a short time we will restart our face-to-face meetings so if you would like to come along informally to our meeting then please contact us."