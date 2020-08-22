Advertising
Fire burns through two tonnes of hay at barn near Oswestry
A fire at a barn near Oswestry burned through about two tonnes of hay.
The blaze broke out at a farm in Middleton at about 11.26am today.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent appliances, including the light pumping unit and the water carrier, from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Oswestry and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet and an onsite digger to extinguish the blaze by about midday.
