Diolch! Bilingual playgroup gets donation of books

Cylch Ti a Fi Croesoswallt is a bilingual playgroup which meets in Oswestry every Thursday morning during term time. Children from birth to school age attend Horeb Chapel Vestry on Victoria Road to enjoy activities promoting their development.

Those behind the playgroup say it also allowsparents and carers to meet to socialise and share experiences in an informal Welsh atmosphere and all are welcome whether or not they speak Welsh.

Lowri Jones, playgroup chairman, said Merched y Wawr Rhiwlas, a local ladies group, decided to support it by sponsoring the purchase of new Welsh and bilingual books for the children to enjoy.

"The wide variety of colourful and interesting books were suggested by parents and carers with dinosaurs a popular choice," she said.

The books were supplied by Siop Cwlwm, Oswestry's Welsh shop which offers a discount for all Welsh/bilingual books and educational materials ordered for schools and playgroups.

"Cylch Ti a Fi Croesoswallt is very grateful to Merched y Wawr Rhiwlas for its kind donation, and the children are already enjoying their new books," Lowri said.