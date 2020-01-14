Oswestry plantation plans to be discussed

Members of the public are invited to have their say on, amongst many things, where the plantation should be sited and what type of trees should be grown.

Chris Hillcox from Rewild Shropshire will be leading the discussion.

Chris said: “The majority of people living in and around Oswestry want more trees but there is a shortage of land.

"Grants offered by a local utility company offer the opportunity for us to bid for money that will give us the capital we need to acquire land.

"If we can’t get this grant then we will look at a share offering.

"As well as conserving nature, we want the scheme to provide social good. We want to include an element of plantation that will provide locally sourced fire wood, construction timber and wood for crafting.

"Our project can create jobs and social opportunities, as well as wild habitat."

The meeting, held at Oswestry Library on January 25, will begin at 1.30pm.