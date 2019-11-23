New musical director for Oswestry choir

Mr Bussey will take over from from January, following Gerry Howe’s retirement at the end of this year.

Martin was a Choral Scholar at King’s College, Cambridge where he studied composition with Robin Holloway and singing with John Carol Case, after which he studied singing at the Royal Northern College of Music with Nicholas Powell.

Choir chairman John Moore said Martin, who he described as a truly exceptional musician, brings with him a wealth of experience as a conductor, composer and educationalist.

As a conductor he has directed the Chester Bach Singers for more than 25 years and will continue to do so as well as undertake the new role with Cantiones and direct The BBC Daily Service Singers.

"He is an experienced and versatile composer with a varied catalogue of works and his latest CD of music, sung by the London-based professional choir, Sonoro, was released this month," Mr Moore said.

The chairman said the choir had been sad to accept the resignation of its long-standing musical director of 18 years, Gerry Howe, who has helped the choir achieve some significant growth and success.

"As well as being the longest serving, MD Gerry has always been willing to listen to suggestions from members of the choir who have musical experience, though quite rightly he makes the final decisions, which we all accept," he added.

"Gerry will remain within the Cantiones family as its rehearsal accompanist and will sing during concerts."

His farewell concert as Musical Director will be the choir’s Christmas Concert on December 21 at 7:30pm at Christ Church, Oswestry.

Tickets £10 , free for under 18s, are available from Rowanthorn, Old Chapel Court, Oswestry.

Cantiones was founded in 1982 by Michael Smith, the then organist of the Parish Church of St. Oswald. It began singing only sacred music but in the mid-nineties its repertoire widened to include more and more of quality secular music.