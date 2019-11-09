Two treated for injuries after crash on A495 near Oswestry

The two-car crash happened at just after 10.40am this morning, and firefighters and paramedics were on the scene.

It happened on the A495 near Porth-Y-Waen this morning. Fire crews were sent from Oswestry and Wellington to help clear the crash.

Parts of the road were closed off while emergency services were there, and traffic was moving slowly.

Crews from Oswestry have also been dealing with another crash at Llawnt since 11.40am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue said it was down to snow in the area.

Oswestry crews have dealt with 2 RTC's this morning, snow in the area making difficult driving conditions — SFRS Control (@SFRS_Control) November 9, 2019

