Remember, the clocks go back tonight

For the company's headquarters in Oswestry is full of watches and clocks from the smallest to the largest.

The clocks will officially revert to Greenwich Mean Time from British Summer Time at 2am on Sunday.

Cheryl Griffiths from Newgate said winding back the clocks was not as an onerous task as you might think.

"Our clocks on display are all set to different time zones, for instance some to New York, some Paris," she said.

"It is only the London one that we have to change."

It was Edwardian builder William Willett who first mooted the idea of British Summer Time in 1907 to stop Britons wasting daylight hours sleeping, he said. But it was ridiculed by the nation.

It was Germany which introduced a scheme in 1916 which led to other countries following suit.

An easy way to remember which way to alter the clocks is the saying “spring forward, fall back”.

Anyone getting up early to watch the Wales V South Africa rugby will be glad of the extra hour in bed.