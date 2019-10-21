More than 1,000 young rugby players attempt world record in Oswestry - in pictures

More than one thousand people from across Shropshire and beyond streamed onto Oswestry’s Park Hall showground arena, all wearing special wristbands, for a half-hour coaching lesson from former Cardiff Blues and Newport Gwent Dragons player Alex Murphy.

Murphy was also and helped by England under-20s player, Telford’s Kia Owen.

Ellesmere College coach Alex Murphy and Curtie Manford from the Movement Centre

Organisers Oswestry Rugby Club now have an anxious wait to see if the record is verified by the Guinness book of Records.

The club decided to use its festival of mini rugby day for the record attempt.

The coaching session

The current record stood at just more than 600 before yesterday’s attempt.

And the young players from clubs including Shrewsbury, Whitchurch and Newport, along with coaches, parents and other supporters, made up most of those taking part.

Ellesmere College coach Alex Murphy directs the coaching session

Murphy, and students from the Ellesmere College where he is director of rugby, led the coaching.

“I was glad to be able to support the bid,” he said.

The coaching session gets underway

And Owen said: “It is amazing to see so many people here, getting together to do something like this. Let’s hope we can set this world record.”

Grateful

As well as hoping to set a world record, the event was used to raise awareness and funding for the Oswestry-based Movement Centre, which uses target training therapy to help children with mobility problems gain independence.

Chairman of the charity, David Vicary – whose son, Stanley, was helped by the centre – said it was a great event.

The coaching session gets underway

“As well as raising funds we want to raise awareness of the Movement Centre so that families and children in need of our help can find out what we can offer,” he said of the event.

“All those taking part in this world record attempt are able to use their bodies to the full, we want to ensure that every child can realise their own potential.”

Players arrive

“We were told Stanley may only ever be able to sit. Now, thanks to the centre, he walks and runs.”

Among those taking part was Tina Newton whose son, Oscar, plays for Newport under-11s.

Players arrive

A doctor at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, she said: “There are times when I and, I am sure many parents, don’t want to get up early to take our children out to rugby.

“But we really should be grateful that we can and that our children are well enough to play sports.”

Players arrive

Tree specialist Gavin Rodenhurst, from Shrewsbury, took part along with his son, Joe. “Rugby is such a good sport to be involved in and to take part in a world record attempt is a great experience for everyone,” he said.

Oswestry club president Martin Ord said after the youngsters had all gone home: “We know we have had enough people taking part and we know have just got to hope that we ticked all the boxes and have done enough to satisfy the Guinness Book of Records judges.”