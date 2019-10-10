New CCTV for Oswestry business park

Number plate recognition will also be introduced at the entrances to the industrial estate on the edge of the town to deter criminals from targetting firms in the area.

Oswestry Business Improvement District applied for matched funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, for the upgrading and installation of new cameras to the CCTV system which was set up by Oswestry Town Council more than a decade ago.

It is housed at the town's police centre and operated by volunteers.

Ian Follington, Oswestry BID chairman, said that the CCTV system in the town centre was very good and had recently undergone and upgrade with better cameras.

"We have been giving matched funding through the PCC to infill some spots in the town but also to expand and extend it out to the industrial area," he said.

He said at the moment the only cameras in the area were those that had been fitted by individual companies.

"We want to provide a comprehensive CCTV system and also put in number plate recognition technology.

"There are three main roads into to the industrial triangle and this will ensure that if criminals do decide to come into the area to commit offences, their vehicles will be seen."

There are also plans being discussed to help people find their way round the business/industrial park with a new system of sign posting and wayfinding.

Traffic flow is also being looked at to help ease pressures on the roads on the site.

The CCTV system was launched in Oswestry in 2001 and in the years since it began its footage has been used to help investigate more than 11,000 crimes.

Recently mobile cameras were bought to be pressed into use in trouble hot spots in and around the town.

It was named the best volunteer-led CCTV project in the county and also won a local council special project award.