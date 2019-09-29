Oswestry bypass closed by police after five-vehicle crash

The accident happened just before 3pm between the Gobowen and the Whittington roundabouts on the trunk road which carries both the A5 and the A483.

5 vehicle RTC A5 between Whittington and Gobowen islands. North bound carriageway closed - road blocked. pic.twitter.com/mOyKz9lYAk — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) September 29, 2019

No-one was trapped in the collision. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from Oswestry and the rescue tender from Wellington were mobilised with firefighters helping two people from the vehicles.

They were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Oswestry police said the north bound carriageway was closed. Long queues built up on the bypass.

Emergency services were also at a crash at Cruckton near Shrewsbury which happened just after 3pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident with West Midlands Ambulance crews caring for one female casualty.