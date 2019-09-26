Company expansion approved

Shropshire Galvanizers will expand its factory on the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate in Oswestry after Shropshire Council granted permission this week.

The firm said it needed to make the change to ensure workers had modern facilities to rest and take care of themselves.

Planning agent Paul Whale, on behalf of the company, said: “The application site is within the curtilage of Shropshire Galvanizers occupied since 1995.

“The area of ground where the proposed building is presently covered with a portable building of similar footprint which is to be removed.

“It is necessary for the existing business to update its welfare facilities for its employees, and it is for this reason that the owners are submitting this application to ensure they remain ahead of their competitors and maintain the success of their business.

“The application site is some 4,625sqm in area. It is considered that the site is more than capable of accommodating the proposed development and is of a scale appropriate to the area and in general a sustainable location.

“Essential infrastructure and services are readily available.”

The plans were granted permission by Shropshire Council planning officers.

On its website, the company says it “was purpose built in 1995 for the hot dip galvanizing of industrial and agricultural equipment to a high standard.”