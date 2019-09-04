Advertising
Motorcyclist serious injured in crash near Oswestry
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash between his bike and a 4x4 pick-up truck near Oswestry.
It happened at about 2.30pm today on the B5479 in Selattyn.
Paramedics took the man to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital via land ambulance. An air ambulance from Wales was also on the scene.
One fire crew was sent from Oswestry to make the area safe. They left shortly after 3.30pm.
