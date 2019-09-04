Menu

Advertising

Motorcyclist serious injured in crash near Oswestry

By Mat Growcott | Oswestry | News | Published:

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after a crash between his bike and a 4x4 pick-up truck near Oswestry.

It happened at about 2.30pm today on the B5479 in Selattyn.

Paramedics took the man to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital via land ambulance. An air ambulance from Wales was also on the scene.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry to make the area safe. They left shortly after 3.30pm.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News