Fire crews attend tractor blaze near Oswestry
Firefighters were called out to tackle a tractor fire near Oswestry.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent three fire engines from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue sent out two from Welshpool after a call at around 5.45pm on Monday.
The fire, near Melverley, involved one tractor with a baler attached and parts of a hedgerow, tree, and approximately 80 square metres of straw.
Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish.
The fire was contained at around 7pm that evening.
