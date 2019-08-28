Fire crews attend tractor blaze near Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent three fire engines from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue sent out two from Welshpool after a call at around 5.45pm on Monday.

Picture: @WelshpoolFire

The fire, near Melverley, involved one tractor with a baler attached and parts of a hedgerow, tree, and approximately 80 square metres of straw.

Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish.

The fire was contained at around 7pm that evening.