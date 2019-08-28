Menu

Fire crews attend tractor blaze near Oswestry

By Charlotte Bentley | Oswestry | News | Published:

Firefighters were called out to tackle a tractor fire near Oswestry.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent three fire engines from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue sent out two from Welshpool after a call at around 5.45pm on Monday.

Picture: @WelshpoolFire

The fire, near Melverley, involved one tractor with a baler attached and parts of a hedgerow, tree, and approximately 80 square metres of straw.

Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish.

The fire was contained at around 7pm that evening.

