Six casualties treated after two crashes in Shropshire

Another person was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) following the crash on the A49 at Marshbrook this morning.

Firefighters needed to use cutting equipment to free a person from the car, and provided oxygen to the casualties.

The crash took place shortly before 9am with firefighters from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, and Wellington heading to the scene.

Road closure due to a police led serious incident #A49 #ChurchStretton Both directions between #B5477 and #B4370 Expect delays in the area. Updates to follow — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 4, 2019

Four people were also treated by paramedics following a crash on the A5 near Oswestry last night.

A car left the road and came to rest in a ditch near to the Queen's Head just after 6pm.

WMAS was called to the scene along with the air ambulance, police and firefighters.