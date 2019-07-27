Nominations wanted for Oswestry honour

The honorary role was introduced in 2013 and since then five people have been given the honour, which recognises the significant contribution they have made to the community of Oswestry.

Individuals from all walks of life and all sections of the community are eligible.

Anyone interested in nominating an individual should contact sandratrevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk to obtain details of the eligibility and nomination criteria.

The deadline for nominations is the September 26 with appointments being made by Council on October 21.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor John Price said: “Being appointed a Freeman or Freewoman of your town is a huge honour and it is in place to recognise those who have given extensive and distinguished service to the community. We are not limiting the number of appointments but only those whose contributions stand above the contributions made by most other people will be considered."