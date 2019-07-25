Fun Fest funds pantomime trip

St John the Baptist School in Ruyton XI Towns held it’s annual Fun Fest event for the third year running earlier this month.

The event was run by The Friends of the school and this year featured carnival style stalls from a coconut shy to hook-a-duck and apple bobbing.

There were also face painting and tractor rides.

In the arena attractions including choir performances and tug of war competitions.

The evening finished with live music from a Telford band, Collision.

Spokesman for the Friends Committee, DJ Humphreys, said: "The event gets the whole community and school together with stalls being sponsored by local businesses and the children helping to run them.

“We particularly want to thank our sponsors this year, Shropshire Carpets, Pentons, RDW, Green Hollow Vets, Dairi Pak, Baschurch Spar, Reg Gregory Haulage and The Dolphin Inn.

"Local businesses also supported us by donating raffle prizes."

She said the event raised just over £3,400.

"This money is used to enhance the children's learning and experience at the school by buying things that they otherwise might not be able to have. The money from Fun Fest will be used to pay for the whole of St John the Baptist School to go to the pantomime at Theatre Severn at Christmas time and we have new sports and outdoor equipment on order too."