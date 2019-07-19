Menu

Advertising

Plans for field of more than 100 solar panels near Oswestry submitted

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Plans for a field of solar panels in a village near Oswestry have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

Application Mr Colin Hall, wants to install 113, ground mounted solar panels on the land north Of Ty Pant, Selattyn.

He has also applied for a change of use to residential for the field.

In his application he says he will lease out the field and three others to farmers for grazing sheep saying sheep can graze under the solar panels.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News