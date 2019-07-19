Advertising
Plans for field of more than 100 solar panels near Oswestry submitted
Plans for a field of solar panels in a village near Oswestry have been submitted to Shropshire Council.
Application Mr Colin Hall, wants to install 113, ground mounted solar panels on the land north Of Ty Pant, Selattyn.
He has also applied for a change of use to residential for the field.
In his application he says he will lease out the field and three others to farmers for grazing sheep saying sheep can graze under the solar panels.
