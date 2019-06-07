Problem alleyway in Oswestry to be investigated

The Clawd Ddu passageway that links the Cross with Willow Street, has been criticised for being unsightly, a fire risk and the site of anti-social behaviour.

Four years ago firefighters had to rescue a family from a neighbouring property when bins in the alleyway blocked off their fire escape.

Councillor Mike Coppock called on Oswestry Town council to look at ways for radically renovation the alley, a motion agreed by Wednesday's meeting.

Assistant town clerk, Mr Arren Roberts, said councillors recognised that it was an area that needed improvements.

"It is not an attractive place and there is a problem with the commercial bins. However there are issues over ownership of the land and we need to looks at what the issues and the land ownership is.

He said if the town was successful in obtaining Future High Street funding this may be one of the projects that could be funded. But he said it was very early days.

Councillor Paul Milner said he would like to see the town council look at putting CCTV cameras into the alleyway.

"Quite frankly it can be a blot on the town centre. It is a mess and quite honestly it needs a good looking at to see what can be done to keep it in much better condition.

“It has always been a spot in the town centre that is a mess, be it from rubbish being dumped or stored there or even anti-social behaviour.

“On nights out people walking from one pub to the next and those stopping to urinate is a regular occurrence. Maybe we could bringin CCTV to monitor what happens down there and indeed act as a deterrent."