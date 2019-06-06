Shropshire voluntary groups share £58,000 windfall

The groups, which received their Community Foundation funding last year, took part in a presentation at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn to show how the money had enabled them to make a difference in their communities.

Some of the money came from the #IWill campaign, led by the Prince of Wales, which distributes cash from organisations including The Big Lottery Fund and Comic Relief, for schemes aimed at young people.

Other money came from the so-called 'tampon tax', which uses funds generated from the sale of sanitary products to help women's groups across the UK.

The biggest beneficiary was Shropshire Youth Association, which received a total of £14,633 split across three grants. It received £5,000 from #IWill to raise awareness of health conditions among young people, and £4,633 to develop the skills and confidence of young health champions. The association also received £5,000 from the 'tampon tax' to fund training for young female health champions.

Qube, Oswestry, which received £3856.61

Qube, an Oswestry-based charity, received £3,856 from #IWill to teach young people about environmental conservation.

The charity's Jim Creed said: "The funding allowed us to educate a specific audience, young people, about a key topic which will hopefully have an effect upon future generations."

Shropshire and Telford United Women's Association received £4,097 from the 'tampon tax'. The group's Ashia Miah said: "The tampon tax money has enabled us to continue to offer specific groups and activities to women who are marginalised by religion."

Experiences

Steve Adams, chief executive of the Community Foundation for Shropshire and Staffordshire said last year was the first time the scheme had operated in Shropshire, and it was the first time all the beneficiaries had come together after a funding scheme.

"We felt that if we could get everybody together and share their experiences, we could all learn – we as the fund managers but most importantly the groups sharing ideas, knowledge and best practice," he said.

Other beneficiaries including Telford and Wrekin Council for Voluntary Services, which received £2,150 to support young people and carers plan activities for Black History Week, and Challenging Perceptions, which took £5,000 to help towards its Active Minds support service for people with mental illnesses.

South Shropshire Youth Forum received £4,615 to fund activity sessions for young people, including enterprise activities, community events and sponsorship, while The New Saints FC Foundation received £4,850 for a project offering young people mentoring and support to develop their confidence, support in public speaking and fundraising skills.

The Hive in Shrewsbury received £4,969 from #IWill for its work supporting young lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual people to organise a worship event, and £5,000 from the tampon tax for a music technology project for girls.

The Folk organisation took £4,844 for a project to improve women's self-confidence and body image, while Families in Telford took £4,096 to help its work supporting young mother and their families.

The Community Foundation will soon be inviting applications for this year's round of funding.