Getting into swing of charity golf day

The annual fundraiser is for golfers of all abilities and the entry fee of £180 per team of four includes a two-course meal after the golf as well as a mid-round barbecue and bacon rolls on arrival. Prizes will be awarded to the winners, with nearest-the-pin and longest drive prizes also up for grabs.

Becky Davies, RABI regional manager for North Wales, said: "Henlle Park Golf Club has been a loyal supporter of RABI for many years. This year’s main tournament sponsor once again is Agri Advisor Solicitors.

“This event is always very sociable and a great opportunity for golfers to have fun, while showing their support for our wonderful farming sector.”

The RABI is a charity offers financial grants, advice and support to people of all ages in the farming community. In 2018, it gave out around £58,000 in Shropshire, and over £350,000 across Wales.

The first annual RABI Wales/Shropshire golf event was held in 2006 and since then it has raised thousands of pounds for the charity, with teams regularly attending from Berkshire, Warwickshire, Ceredigion, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Cheshire, Powys and beyond.

To enter a team contact Becky at becky.davies@rabi.org.uk