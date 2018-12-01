Zoe gets in the swim in Oswestry

But none of her problems have stopped Zoe learning to swim at Oswestry Leisure Centre, with the help of her swimming teacher - Curly Rogers.

Karen, known by the nickname she has had since a child, has taught several thousand children to swim over the past 34 years and Zoe's parents said her dedication has been vital to Zoe’s progress in the pool.

Over the last 12 months, Zoe has progressed through the lower stages 1, 2 and 3 and just last month was moved up to stage 4.

Her mum, Sally, said: “As her parents, my husband and I are just bursting with pride. She just keeps on smiling, persevering and achieving, showing her cerebral palsy and deafness exactly who’s the boss.

“Zoe started swimming lessons at another swimming pool in July 2016, when she was five years old. She was in a Stage 1 class but she struggled in the lessons due to her physical disabilities and deafness. Also, as it was not a learner pool, things were much harder for her. After a number of months, and very little progress, Zoe moved to have lessons at Oswestry Leisure Centre in March 2017 with Curly and immediately, she started to make progress.

“Curly was able to spend time with Zoe in the smaller class size to build her confidence and to understand her physical limitations and communication issues due to her deafness.

“We are so thankful that Zoe has the opportunity to have swimming lessons with the best swimming teacher ever, Karen ‘Curly’ Rogers at the fantastic swimming facility at Oswestry Leisure Centre."

Alison Wright, the facilities manager at Oswestry, who has known Zoe’s mum Sally for over eight years, and has closely followed the young swimmer’s progress, said:

“We’re proud of all our swim teachers, but Curly exemplifies exactly the kind of dedication and empathy we expect from all our aquatics people.

“Zoe’s progress has been nothing short of remarkable; she tries so hard and never gives up. She’s a great example to kids everywhere and a real credit to her proud mum and dad, Sally and John.

“Zoe’s younger brother, Leo, is also learning with Curly at Oswestry. He’s only four years old, but he’s already nearing completion of Level 3 – a real pair of Shropshire swimming stars.”

Oswestry Leisure Centre is one of five facilities run by Serco Leisure in Shropshire on behalf of Shropshire Community Leisure Trust.