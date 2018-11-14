Menu

Advertising

Odd socks week for charity

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

People across Shrewsbury are wearing odd socks to work and college to mark Anti-Bullying Week.

Wearing odd socks at North Shropshire College are from left, Tracey Dale senior receptionist, Andy Davies plumbing student and Bekki Fardoe, receptionist.

Choose Respect is the theme for this year's week, organised by the anti-bullying alliance.

The week includes a day of action on Thursday, a Stop Speak Support' cyberbullying day.

Among those supporting the week are staff and students at North Shropshire College.

Lucy Evans from the college said: "The College has a strong support network surrounding students and a hub where students can go and have a chat informally to peer mentors and trained staff."

Oswestry Local Hubs News Education
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News