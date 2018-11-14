Odd socks week for charity

Choose Respect is the theme for this year's week, organised by the anti-bullying alliance.

The week includes a day of action on Thursday, a Stop Speak Support' cyberbullying day.

Among those supporting the week are staff and students at North Shropshire College.

Lucy Evans from the college said: "The College has a strong support network surrounding students and a hub where students can go and have a chat informally to peer mentors and trained staff."