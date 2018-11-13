Menu

Another lottery win for Oswestry

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Oswestry has had its second People's Postcode Lottery in a month.

Four neighbours in Chestnut Avenue in the town won £1,000 for every ticket that they held, after their lucky postcode, was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

Four weeks ago, neighbours in Whitefriars won £30,000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “What a great start to the weekend for our Oswestry winners! I hope they all enjoy splashing their cash.”

A minimum of 32 per centof ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361 million to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.

