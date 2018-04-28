Oswestry Half Marathon cancelled for colour run

The British Ironwork Centre hosted the Oswestry Half Marathon last year which was a great success, as runners left the Ironworks site, ran into the town and back to the site on the edge of Oswestry.

This year's event was thrown into doubt after the organisers pulled out and centre chairman Clive Knowles was left looking for another partner.

He insisted in January that event would go ahead with or without a partner, however after striking up a deal with new organisers, Mr Knowles has decided to put the event on the back seat in favour of a new colour run.

Mr Knowles said: "It was faced with a question of did I went two half decent events, or one huge event.

"We've decided to put the half marathon on the back seat this year. We have a partner and I can assure people we will be looking at bringing it back next year.

"We have so much going on that we wanted to focus all our energy on the colour run, and now tickets are sold out and it is set to be a huge event.

"So to assure everyone we will bring the half marathon back, but it won't be going ahead this year."

Mr Knowles' new event is a three kilometre colour run around the Ironworks site, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, a cause close to his heart after suffering from cancer in the past.

The event on July 1 will see the Shropshire Girl Guides attending to throw colours over people for the run.

Already 1,000 people have signed up with places all sold out.

Mr Knowles added: "This is something I wanted to put all my focus on, and with what has happened in the past.

"All the money raised will go to the charity, and it is already sold out which is fantastic, so we are focusing all our energy on this event."