Whitchurch man in his 40s was found dead at home on Christmas Day, inquest hears

Ian Latham, aged 42, was discovered at Claypit Street on December 25 last year.

An inquest into his death was opened at Shirehall, Shrewsbury and heard that police and paramedics were called to his address but nothing could be done to save Chester-born Mr Latham and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was identified by his sister.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to May 3 this year.