Air ambulance called to two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reported a collision on Station Road between two vehicles at around 4pm on Saturday.

Four fire crews from Wellington, Wem and Whitchurch as well as the air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and the police were sent to the scene.

The fire service said that one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service, who have been approached for comment.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 4.50pm.

According to traffic data at around 5pm, traffic was moving slowly on the B5395 and Station Road.