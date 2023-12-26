Vehicle flips in Christmas Day crash on Whitchurch road

The incident happened on the B5476 Tilstock Road, Whitchurch shortly after 6pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.12pm on Monday, December 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Whitchurch.

"One vehicle which had come to rest on side. Crews made vehicle electrically safe.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Whitchurch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.