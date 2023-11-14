'Worst fears' confirmed in danger concrete survey of Whitchurch Civic Centre

A detailed structural survey undertaken by specialist RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) engineers has concluded that RAAC exists across the majority of the Whitchurch Civic Centre complex and that it has major structural issues which have been assessed as critical.

Their professional recommendation is that it is not safe to reopen the building.

The building's problems are further complicated by the widespread existence of asbestos, which although currently protected would be disturbed by any works.

As a result, Shropshire Council says future options for the site will now be drawn up ahead of a final decision by Shropshire Council’s Cabinet in January.

Most of the civic centre has been closed to the public since September following an initial assessment which identified RAAC roof beams in parts of the building.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council has committed to retaining the library and registrar’s office in Whitchurch and is now looking to urgently relocate these services to a new location elsewhere in the town centre.

It is hoped that a temporary home will be found shortly while a long-term location is identified.

The town council’s plans for the driving centre to use space in the civic centre have also been placed on hold.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “This is disappointing, but not entirely unexpected news.

"We knew that there were RAAC issues in the civic centre and the inspectors’ findings have confirmed our worst fears. We’ll now consider the best options for the building, with recommendations coming forward very early in the new year.

“I can give local people my reassurance that we will continue to provide library and registry services in the town. We know how important these services are for local people and I look forward to them opening in a new interim home shortly, before moving to their long-term location.”

A representative of Whitchurch Town Council called it a "disappointing development".