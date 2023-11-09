Hugh James Megarrell, from Whitchurch, was on holiday with his wife Susan in Anglesey, north Wales, when he fell.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told he got up to use the toilet late at night on May 12 this year, but lost his bearings, took a wrong turn and fell.

Mr Megarrell was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where it was discovered he had suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury. On May 26, he suffered a cardiac arrest and had a pacemaker fitted.

He was later treated for multiple issues including pneumonia, and had difficulties with his respiratory system.

He told doctors at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen his wish not to continue with intervention and instead moved onto end-of-life care. He died on October 31.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin recorded a conclusion of accidental death.