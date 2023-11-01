Photographer holds exhibition for charity close to his heart

Dr Priestley has an exhibition of some of his work in Market Drayton Library.

And proceeds from the sale will go to the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

His photographs capture a wide range of genres and subjects.

"I am an amateur photographer and first started my interest in photography when I was 11 years old with a Kodak Brownie box camera.

"But perhaps inevitably my interest lapsed in my early teenage years for the subsequent 25 or so years.

"The next phase then focussed on the family and holidays but with no great photographic achievements and mainly for record purposes."

Dr Priestley said some 10 years or so ago his interest was rejuvenated.

A photograph from Italy

"I now focus on a range of subjects including. landscapes, reflections, travel, architecture, transport , bridges - a fairly eclectic group of interests."

"Having used a range of Nikon, Panasonic cameras and lenses etc in the past, I have now used OM SYSTEMS / Olympus cameras and lenses for the lastfive years as my main equipment."

He is a very active participant in an international online photographic group run by a professional Finnish photographer –Peter Forsgard - and has been a member of Whitchurch Photographic Society for some years.

"The exhibition is supporting Medecins Sans Frontieres, msf.org.uk, which provides medical care to people in war zones, disaster areas, public health emergencies etc and which I have supported for some years."