Pupils will be able to catch bus to school after U-turn on timetable changes

MP Helen Morgan

Cuts to the Happy Days school bus service would have affected around 30 pupils in rural North Shropshire who would not have been able to get to the Bishop Heber School in Malpas from November.

Alternative bus services not leaving until 9.20am at the earliest – well after the start of the school day.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said she contacted Cheshire West and Chester Council, Shropshire Council, Aintree Coaches which runs the 41 Whitchurch to Chester service, and Happy Days bus services

"An amended timetable has now been issued, meaning pupils will be able to get to school on time, and back at 4pm rather than the previous 3.30pm," she said.

“The journey to school can be a logistical challenge in a big rural area like North Shropshire. Getting councils and governments to work together is important, especially given many of our larger towns are right on the border with Wales, Cheshire and Staffordshire.

“I’m really pleased to see that the issue at Bishop Heber School has now been resolved, and that North Shropshire pupils will be able to get to school and back on time.