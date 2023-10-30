Plans for new micro pub to soon be on tap in north Shropshire town

The Magic Dragon Brewing Company is based at The Plassey

The Magic Dragon Brewing Company has applied for planning permission to convert a property on Mill Street in Whitchurch.

Based at the Plassey near Ellesmere on the Shropshire/north Wales border, the brewery company already has a Tap Room in Wrexham.

Now it is planning to convert the former Landfill Angels store on Mill Street.

Plans show a beer cellar/store and toilets at the rear of the premises plus a side bar with tables either side.

In a noise assessment report for the applicant, consultants explain that it is proposed to accommodate live music within the proposed venue, typically acoustic style artists generating moderate levels of ambient noise within the venue. Where live music does not occur background music playback will be provided into the micropub.

It is also proposed to construct a noise lobby as part of the refurbishment to minimise noise breakout from the front of the premises.

In the south of the county M&S has put forward its latest planning application for its proposed retail store on the edge of Ludlow. The retail giant wants to built a store at the junction of Sheet Road and the A49, a mile from the town centre.

In its planning statement it says that, following public consultation, the design of the scheme has been designed to reflect more in line with the neighbouring context and surrounding building typologies, with the appearance routed to a more localised approach.

Other planning applications received by Shropshire Council include: