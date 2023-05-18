Tractor blaze put out by fire crews

By Sue AustinWhitchurch

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a tractor blaze near Whitchurch on Thursday (18) .

The alarm was raised at 7.47am at Tractor Darliston, Whitchurch.

Two fire crews from Hodnet and Prees went to the scene along with an operations officer.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus before putting out the fire.

