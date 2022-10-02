Whitchurch's Blackberry Fair returns for an 'immensely successful' sunny Saturday

Russell Kirk, of Chester, with the Midsummer Watch Parade Chester Raven, at Blackberry Fair, at Whitchurch

The Whitchurch Blackberry Fair took place in-and-around the town on Saturday, featuring a Faery market, live music on the Blackberry Jam stage and a 'Bewonderment' children's roundabout.

Steve Chapman, one of the organisers, said that there was a really positive atmosphere across the town, with people of all ages joining in with activities.

Described as the festival which 'dares to be different', it celebrates sustainability through its Bramble Market where people can pick up ethical crafts, cleaning, or street food.

"It was really nice. We put signs up to encourage people to smile and share jokes; to encourage people to be creative, think outside the box and do it with positivity."

A community-wide project, entitled 'For The Beauty of the Earth', invited people to share a precious memory of a holiday, landscape, a season or loved one, to be screened at St Alkmund's Church, followed by a Big Sing.

At The Pooka's Polka, visitors could 'join the faeries' for a song and a dance with Mr Wilson's Second Liners Irish band and be 'wild at heart.'

Commenting on the purpose of the fair, Steve said: "It's about stories and we met some wonderful people who came along.

"It was immensely successful, we had beautiful weather of sunshine and there was a feeling that people wanted a nice day.