Emergency services at the scene of the crash

The motorist was trapped in a car that was involved in a collision with an articulated lorry on the A41 at Sandford.

The collision happened just after 10pm on Tuesday near the junction with the B5065.

Emergency services were quickly on scene. Firefighters and paramedics worked together to free the driver.

Fire crews from Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Prees and Wellington used specialist equipment to release him in an operation lasting an hour.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We arrived at the scene to find the car driver, a man, seriously injured and trapped inside his car.

“Crews worked closely with colleagues from the fire service to free the man, before he received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The lorry driver was assessed for any injuries and was discharged at the scene.

