Chefs join forces for Shropshire charity dinner

By Charlotte BentleyWhitchurch

Two top chefs are joining forces to host a charity dinner at a Whitchurch restaurant.

Stuart Collins of Docket No.33

Docket No.33, in Whitchurch, Shropshire, will be hosting a charity dinner on Tuesday, December 14 and Wednesday, December 15, to raise proceeds for Hospitality Action.

Chef Patron of Docket No.33 and Great British Menu central region champion, Stuart Collins, is joining forces with Staffordshire chef, Matt Davies, to host a charity dinner in aid of Hospitality Action.

The charity supports those who work or have worked in the hospitality industry and helps with range of challenges from physical illness or mental health issues to financial difficulty, family problems and addiction.

The duo previously worked together at The Moat House, in Acton Trussell where Matt was executive Chef. Known as Staffordshire’s ‘Godfather’ chef, Matt worked at some of the UK’s best restaurants before suffering a life-threatening and career ending injury and more recently a mental-health battle.

Matt Davis

Following his accident, the Michelin-listed chef turned his attention to supporting talented young chefs and now holds the prestigious post of vice president of the British Culinary Federation.

The Hospitality Action Dinner at Docket No.33 will take place for two nights only, with the restaurant donating £15 per guest to the charity. The night will feature a charity auction, plus special guests from the hospitality who will be sharing their inspirational stories.

Stuart Collins said: “I am so happy to be supporting Hospitality Action and Matt for this special event. Matt is truly a phenomenal chef and dear friend and I’m really looking forward to joining forces with him for this unique dinner.”

Matt Davies added: “I know just how tough it can be to navigate a career in hospitality after a life changing incident. I’m a proud ambassador of Hospitality Action, which offers vital assistance to those in the industry.

"I can’t wait to get back in the kitchen with Stuart for what is set to be a really special night.”

The Hospitality Action Dinner with Matt is now sold out on both nights, but you can still support the charity by donating at www.hospitalityaction.org.uk/donate/.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@mnamedia.co.uk.

