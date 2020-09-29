Golf course embrances new charter

The charter was brought in by the prestigious R&A Golf Club and is supported by England Golf and many other organisations from across the industry.

The aim is to the proportion of females playing 17 per cent to 20 per cent by 2021.

Hawkstone Park, which has adopted the charter, is home to three golf courses surrounded Grade I listed landscape and the famous 18th Century Follies Park.

Lewis Baker its director of golf said, “It is fantastic that we have been the first golf establishment to achieve the golf charter. We are committed to putting this pledge in to action.

"We want to ensure we have at least 30 per cent female representation on the Board of Directors and we will have a designated mentor within the club to support new female members.

“We will aim to deliver at least two initiatives each year which target women or girls, aligned with key England Golf campaigns. We will also promote membership pathways that encourage women and girls to progress within the club.

“Progress in making golf a more inclusive sport has been too slow. The Women in Golf charter is fundamental to accelerating change in the industry. We will do all we can to support the charter

and hope to see more inclusivity at clubs across the UK.”