Shropshire community building takeover by town council due to disrepair

Whitchurch's Centre North East has been a staple building in the town for years, but has recently suffered from a lack of investment and is in such a poor condition that Whitchurch Town Council plans to takeover the building from Shropshire Council.

Many Whitchurch residents will know Centre North East as the 'Whitchurch Youthy', a safe place in the town for young people to meet and where local youth workers provided activities and support.

Now the centre is in a poor state of repair, with the roof in such a bad condition that groups that occupied the building have been forced to move out.

Whitchurch Town Council has now agreed to work in principle with Shropshire Council to take on the building and is holding a public consultation next month for the community to offer ideas for the future of the centre.

Councillor Andy Hall said the centre is a vital asset to the community and hopes the local people will get involved in the consultation.

"The centre was predominantly used as a youth club and it has been run down over a period of time through lack of investment," he said.

"It has been left to rack and ruin and the roof is in total disrepair. The town council do not want to lose this important building.

"We are trying to secure a transfer from Shropshire Council to the Whitchurch Town Council to look after the building."

The town council believes the building is a valued space in the town, and want to secure it as an important asset for the community, as well as for future generations.

Andy added: "At the moment, because Centre North East is in such a state, the youth club has moved out.

"Thanks to the town council, as a temporary measure, the youth club is being housed in the market hall at the Whitchurch centre.

"We are so fortunate that we have been offered so much help from people wanting to help with repairs to the building.

"There is a lot of great community spirit out there. It is a community building for people in Whitchurch and we want to get it right first time."

Whitchurch Town Council is encouraging people to attend the consultation next month as an opportunity to share ideas and activities, and get involved in the future of the community asset.

The consultation is on Wednesday, February 19 at 6.30pm to 8pm in the Whitchurch Civic Centre.