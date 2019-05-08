Soap star praises Shrewsbury hospital staff after life-saving cancer op

The Whitchurch-based actor, 71, best known for his portrayal of the hapless handyman, Benny in the 1970s soap, Crossroads, underwent surgery at the hospital in March. Mr Henry said he could not fault the care given by staff on the urology ward.

“I had prostrate cancer and I had the operation on a Thursday and came out three days later. The surgeon Mr Lynn was fantastic.

“I think the staff at the hospital are angels.

Recovery

“It was all done on the NHS and they really looked after everyone on the ward.

“There were a lot of older people on the ward and the nurses were very patient with everyone.

“I just thought it would be nice if someone who has experienced care on the NHS, shares how they got on. I can’t fault the service.

“And all I would say to men is to get themselves checked sooner rather than later. I went to see my GP and I told him that sometimes I had to rush to the bathroom.

“He suggested that I took blood tests, then a biopsy was arranged and a diagnosis was made at the beginning of January.

“There was a bit of a delay as I had to get over an infection before the surgery. I’m now on the road to recovery and everything is fine.”

Mr Henry played bumbling caretaker Benny Hawkins in the soap which he joined in 1975.

Paul as Benny

Crossroads was set in a motel in a fictional village near Birmingham called Kings Oak.

It was axed in 1988 after 24 years only to return for two more years in a glossier format in 2001.