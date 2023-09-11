New offices found for Wem police officers

Wem's policing teams are moving from the medical centre. Photo: Google

Wem's police officers are moving home in a bid to "put more money towards front-line policing", West Mercia have said today.

They are relocating their safer neighbourhood team office from the current site at the local medical centre, to a "more suitably sized and affordable office" located at 2 Aston Street in the town.

The town's dedicated police station closed in autumn 2010.

PCC John Campion has said the move will ensure the needs of the community are met, and that the new office has the facilities officers and staff need to carry out their roles effectively.

He said: “The new safer neighbourhood team office at 2, Aston Street, will provide West Mercia Police officers and staff with a fit-for-purpose place of work.

"This ensures officers will be able to continue serving the needs of the community and maintaining a welcome presence within the town.”

Local Policing Area Commander for Shropshire, Superintendent Stuart Bill said: “We’re pleased that we are able to continue having a permanent base for our safer neighbourhood officers in Wem, allowing us to continue giving more of a police presence in the town, as we know how important this is to our local communities.