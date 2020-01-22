Wem neighbours celebrating People’s Postcode Lottery win

The Swain Close residents netted the windfall when SY4 5NZ was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted by the Woodland Trust which has received over £11.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity and owns over 1,000 woods across the country.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

