Advertising
Nearly 20 HGV tyres on fire at Wem Industrial Estate
Smoke could be seen for miles around as a tyre machine went up in flames in Wem today.
About 18 HGV tyres caught fire inside a building on Wem Industrial Estate at about 11am.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Prees and Wem to tackle the blaze.
Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters had left the scene by midday.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.