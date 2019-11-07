Menu

Nearly 20 HGV tyres on fire at Wem Industrial Estate

By Rory Smith | Wem | News | Published:

Smoke could be seen for miles around as a tyre machine went up in flames in Wem today.

Firefighters tackle a fire at Wem Industrial Estate in 2010

About 18 HGV tyres caught fire inside a building on Wem Industrial Estate at about 11am.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent two fire engines from Prees and Wem to tackle the blaze.

Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters had left the scene by midday.

