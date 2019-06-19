Hawkstone Park's festival latest to suffer from Shropshire downpour

Organisers of Follies Festival, set to take place at the park north of Shrewsbury, have been forced to cancel the comedy night and West End musicals night on July 5 and 6, and will instead just hold its Storytelling and Troll Hunting day on July 7.

Extreme weather conditions have meant the main stage cannot be constructed as the ground is waterlogged and unsafe.

Hawkstone Park's Commercial Director Lauren Cartledge, said: "It's with a very heavy heart that we have decided to cancel the comedy and musicals night at Follies Festival.

"We had some brilliant acts lined up and it was due to be a fantastic couple of days.

"Many of Shropshire's tourism and hospitality businesses are bound to have been affected by the recent wet weather, and unfortunately it has stopped us holding what would have been a memorable event.

"Thankfully we are still able to hold our Storytelling and Troll Hunting day. We will be launching our all new troll hunt trail, as well as welcoming lots of amazing authors for book readings so it will be a great day out for the whole family."

The festival joins the growing list of events that have been postponed or cancelled during what has been the wettest June since 2012.

Bridgnorth Town Council was left with no choice but to postpone its annual carnival on Monday, set to take place on Sunday.

Town Clerk Lee Jakeman said the venue, Severn Park, is heavily flooded with parts of it, including the car park, still submerged.

Shropshire's biggest inflatable course, Kapow!, was also cancelled on the weekend.

The Severn Hospice fundraiser was set to have hundreds of people attend Greenhouse West Mid Showground before organisers decided to pull the plug.

Torrential downpour also caused the Malinslee & Dawley Bank Day in Telford to be cancelled, where hundreds were expected to enjoy food and drink while listening to live music.

The town council said the Old Park School playing fields, where it was due to take place, were unsafe for use.

A number of roads, businesses and properties around the county have also been affected, including the Boat Inn, in Jackfield, which had to close during peak times on Saturday night.