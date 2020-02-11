Village United as football's coming home

Shawbury United has been gifted land by local businessman Gerard Verdino to build a new facility featuring five football pitches, a training area and a club house.

The club, which has 240 players in junior and senior teams, including a first team which competes in the West Midlands Premier League, has been inundated with goodwill and offers to help since announcing the news.

The villagers have experienced a somewhat nomadic existence. The juniors teams play at various locations in the village, while the senior side have been playing at Ludlow in recent years after around 20 years in Wem. The new ground will bring the whole club together onto one site.

Dave Richards, chairman of Shawbury United, said: "It's very exciting and everyone's really pleased. The support has been really positive from the village and everyone wants to help.

"We've never had a football ground in Shawbury. People should call us Shawbury Wanderers because we play all over the place."

The club will be looking to put on fundraising events to help gather an initial £20,000 for the project, including a football tournament and a fun day. St Mary's Primary School will also be doing their bit, holding a "black and white day, where pupils wear Shawbury colours to school.

"We've had businesses offering their support and saying they'll help supply materials. We've been offered CCTV for free as well.

"It's been a long time coming so we're really looking forward to it all."